Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7607 S. Kirkwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7607 S. Kirkwood

7607 S · No Longer Available
Location

7607 S, Houston, TX 77040
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained condo facility in the heart of Westchase. Walking distance to Fuddruckers, HEB, Bull and Bear lounge, and parks. Conveniently located just 5 minutes from Sam Houston Toll-way, Beltway 8, IH-10, Highway 6, Westpark Toll-way. located In the heart of the Energy Corridor. // Fully furnished including dishes, silverware, cookware, bed linens, towels, microwave. / Updated, central A/C, Gated, expertly maintained pool, mail boxes. Electric is metered and paid separately. All other utilities are included. PayPal or bank-e-pay is preferred for all payments. 1 car garage IS included. INSIDE SMOKING IS NOT ALLOWED. Text owner for more info: 832-701-8780

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 S. Kirkwood have any available units?
7607 S. Kirkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7607 S. Kirkwood have?
Some of 7607 S. Kirkwood's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 S. Kirkwood currently offering any rent specials?
7607 S. Kirkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 S. Kirkwood pet-friendly?
No, 7607 S. Kirkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7607 S. Kirkwood offer parking?
Yes, 7607 S. Kirkwood offers parking.
Does 7607 S. Kirkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7607 S. Kirkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 S. Kirkwood have a pool?
Yes, 7607 S. Kirkwood has a pool.
Does 7607 S. Kirkwood have accessible units?
No, 7607 S. Kirkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 S. Kirkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7607 S. Kirkwood does not have units with dishwashers.

