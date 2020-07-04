7607 S. Kirkwood

Amenities
Beautifully maintained condo facility in the heart of Westchase. Walking distance to Fuddruckers, HEB, Bull and Bear lounge, and parks. Conveniently located just 5 minutes from Sam Houston Toll-way, Beltway 8, IH-10, Highway 6, Westpark Toll-way. located In the heart of the Energy Corridor. // Fully furnished including dishes, silverware, cookware, bed linens, towels, microwave. / Updated, central A/C, Gated, expertly maintained pool, mail boxes. Electric is metered and paid separately. All other utilities are included. PayPal or bank-e-pay is preferred for all payments. 1 car garage IS included. INSIDE SMOKING IS NOT ALLOWED. Text owner for more info: 832-701-8780