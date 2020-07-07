7514 Awty School Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage media room new construction

This house is so pristine, it feels like new construction! Zoned to Memorial High School and within walking distance of Awty International School. Move in ready with plantation shutters, new carpet, paint, and granite throughout! First floor living with elevator that provides easy access to all three floors. 3 bedrooms including the master on the 2nd floor make this a great set up for families with little ones. Perfectly situated just outside loop 610, with easy access to I 10. First floor living with a lovely patio and grilling area just outside French doors, and plenty of space including a huge media room plus a 4th bedroom and full bath on the 3rd floor, perfect for extended stay guests or college kids/older parents living at home. Beautiful community pool and amenities.