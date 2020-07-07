All apartments in Houston
7514 Awty School Lane
7514 Awty School Lane

7514 Awty School Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7514 Awty School Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Spring Branch East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
This house is so pristine, it feels like new construction! Zoned to Memorial High School and within walking distance of Awty International School. Move in ready with plantation shutters, new carpet, paint, and granite throughout! First floor living with elevator that provides easy access to all three floors. 3 bedrooms including the master on the 2nd floor make this a great set up for families with little ones. Perfectly situated just outside loop 610, with easy access to I 10. First floor living with a lovely patio and grilling area just outside French doors, and plenty of space including a huge media room plus a 4th bedroom and full bath on the 3rd floor, perfect for extended stay guests or college kids/older parents living at home. Beautiful community pool and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 Awty School Lane have any available units?
7514 Awty School Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 Awty School Lane have?
Some of 7514 Awty School Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 Awty School Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7514 Awty School Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 Awty School Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7514 Awty School Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7514 Awty School Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7514 Awty School Lane offers parking.
Does 7514 Awty School Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 Awty School Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 Awty School Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7514 Awty School Lane has a pool.
Does 7514 Awty School Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7514 Awty School Lane has accessible units.
Does 7514 Awty School Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7514 Awty School Lane has units with dishwashers.

