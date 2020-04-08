751 E 18th Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Bungalow in Highly Desirable Heights! - Updated 2 bedroom in The Heights ready for immediate move in! Hardwood floors in all living areas and bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bathroom. Tons of low-e windows in every room! 2 large bedrooms, Master suite with updated en suite bath with large closet, double sinks, and granite countertops! Spacious living area with gaslog fireplace and french doors that open in to formal dining. Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances! Redone back yard with great deck, and easy to maintain xeriscape!



(RLNE4666268)