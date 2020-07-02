7415 Walker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Two-story 4 Bedroom (2 master room) house, 3 Full Bath, Large Living, Kitchen, Dining, Utility Rm In House, Tile/Vinyl throughout the house, New window A/C, New Appliances: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Washer/Gas Dryer, Gas Water Heater; Ceiling Fans, All Fenced In. No application fee. Security deposit $1,200.



One minute walking to Briscoe elementary school; 5 mins to Metro bus station, John Mason Park; 10 mins to light rail station; 2 miles to Hwy 610 & I-45; 3 miles to Downtown, Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, Hyw 59 & I-10; 3 miles to UH main campus; 7 miles to Rice Uni. & Medical Center



