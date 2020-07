Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room car charging clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table bike storage garage internet access package receiving yoga elevator carport

When you step into a Pearl home, there is a distinct ambiance of modern sophistication. Located at the corner of Washington Avenue and T.C. Jester Blvd., the community is positioned near multiple parks and trails within one mile, boasts a walkable social scene to bars and restaurants and only three short miles from Downtown Houston. Designed with forward thinkers in mind, the community boasts individual work stations, private conference room, cutting-edge fitness & yoga studio, swimming pool with cabanas and sundecks shape a lifestyle of enjoyment. The comfort does not stop there. Each home is carefully crafted with modern finishes, wood-like flooring, open floor plans and spacious patios. Stay socially connected and live at Pearl Washington.