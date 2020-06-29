7345 Cayton ST

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house huge fenced yard - Property Id: 37886



Nice 1940 brick 3/2 on pecan lined residential street in lovely garden villas. Has hardwood throughout and chefs kitchen with high end stainless Jenn air appliances . Great open floor plan kitchen , dining and living all adjoined. Has barn storage in rear of property. Has a mix of cedar privacy and wood framed wire fencing surrounding huge backyard. There is an occupied separate duplex in the back of the residence with own parking area and yard. Main house has its own fenced almost half acre and big front yard. Drive way is only shared common area.

