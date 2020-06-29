All apartments in Houston
7345 Cayton ST

7345 Cayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7345 Cayton Street, Houston, TX 77061
Greater Hobby Area

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house huge fenced yard - Property Id: 37886

Nice 1940 brick 3/2 on pecan lined residential street in lovely garden villas. Has hardwood throughout and chefs kitchen with high end stainless Jenn air appliances . Great open floor plan kitchen , dining and living all adjoined. Has barn storage in rear of property. Has a mix of cedar privacy and wood framed wire fencing surrounding huge backyard. There is an occupied separate duplex in the back of the residence with own parking area and yard. Main house has its own fenced almost half acre and big front yard. Drive way is only shared common area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37886
Property Id 37886

(RLNE5384876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7345 Cayton ST have any available units?
7345 Cayton ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7345 Cayton ST have?
Some of 7345 Cayton ST's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 Cayton ST currently offering any rent specials?
7345 Cayton ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 Cayton ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7345 Cayton ST is pet friendly.
Does 7345 Cayton ST offer parking?
Yes, 7345 Cayton ST offers parking.
Does 7345 Cayton ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7345 Cayton ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 Cayton ST have a pool?
No, 7345 Cayton ST does not have a pool.
Does 7345 Cayton ST have accessible units?
No, 7345 Cayton ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 Cayton ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7345 Cayton ST has units with dishwashers.

