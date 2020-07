Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely duplex nestled right in the middle of a nice neighborhood with recent construction right down the street. Located only 0.96 miles from I-10 and 1.38 miles from 610! This beautiful kitchen would make any chef jealous! Your new home's floors are 100% tile, which means no pesky carpet! This nicely updated bathroom is clean and ready to go. The master bedroom has a large closet for your full wardrobe. Your furry friend will love this great backyard! Calls us quick!