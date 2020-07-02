All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:37 PM

7259 Neff Street

7259 Neff Street · No Longer Available
Location

7259 Neff Street, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome to 7259 Neff St.! A traditional style home in the Sharpstown neighborhood, conveniently just minutes away from Highway 59 and Beltway 8. Upon arrival, you will love this charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on a large corner lot. This house includes private guest quarters, attached 2 car garage and an enormous backyard. You will be greeted by your spacious den, large living room, and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, 42" cabinets for ample amount of storage, gas burning stove, pendant lighting, and a delightful island with additional storage space. The en-suite master bedroom includes a glass-enclosed stand-up shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. The guest quarters has its own driveway, private yard, and its own entrance. In addition, it has a full bathroom, built-in shelving, crown molding, large walk-in closet, and the utility room. Schedule for a private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Neff Street have any available units?
7259 Neff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7259 Neff Street have?
Some of 7259 Neff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7259 Neff Street currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Neff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Neff Street pet-friendly?
No, 7259 Neff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7259 Neff Street offer parking?
Yes, 7259 Neff Street offers parking.
Does 7259 Neff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7259 Neff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Neff Street have a pool?
No, 7259 Neff Street does not have a pool.
Does 7259 Neff Street have accessible units?
Yes, 7259 Neff Street has accessible units.
Does 7259 Neff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7259 Neff Street has units with dishwashers.

