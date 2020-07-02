7259 Neff Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome to 7259 Neff St.! A traditional style home in the Sharpstown neighborhood, conveniently just minutes away from Highway 59 and Beltway 8. Upon arrival, you will love this charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home situated on a large corner lot. This house includes private guest quarters, attached 2 car garage and an enormous backyard. You will be greeted by your spacious den, large living room, and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, 42" cabinets for ample amount of storage, gas burning stove, pendant lighting, and a delightful island with additional storage space. The en-suite master bedroom includes a glass-enclosed stand-up shower, dual vanities, and a large walk-in closet. The guest quarters has its own driveway, private yard, and its own entrance. In addition, it has a full bathroom, built-in shelving, crown molding, large walk-in closet, and the utility room. Schedule for a private tour today.