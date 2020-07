Amenities

parking air conditioning range

Large 3 Bed/ 1.75 Bath duplex apartment within the 610 loop. Enough parking for 2 vehicles within the gated property and rent includes gas, water, sewer, and trash. Save money on utilities since stove, water heater, and heat all run on gas. A 12-month lease, 1st and last month's rent, and security deposit are all required. Tenants must agree to background and credit checks along with employment verification.