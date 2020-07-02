717 E 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pet friendly

Cute as a button Heights cottage. Hardwood floors in all rooms except tile in kitchen, bath and breakfast. Spacious rooms, lovely country kitchen. Great covered back porch. Built in entertainment center with surround sound and flat screen TV included. Nest thermostat and smoke detectors. Kitchen has an incredible amount of storage for a home of this era. Vintage gas stove and wall oven, too!. French door fridge with beverage drawer and in-door ice and water with bottom freezer. Quiet street and close to all that the Heights has to offer. NO CATS -NO EXCEPTIONS per owner! One small to medium dog OK with higher rent.