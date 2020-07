Amenities

Welcome to move-in ready 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-story. This beautiful home located minutes to Galleria, Downtown, Medical Center and Memorial City Mall. Beautiful laminate floor and tile through out. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances and Silestone countertop. Roof replaced in 2010 and carpet replaced in 2015. Please call for your showing today!