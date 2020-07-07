7 Warrenton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible guest suite

Traditional Memorial elegance meets exquisite upgrades in a perfect blend of functionality & style. Designed for entertaining & ease, the open floor plan flows effortlessly throughout the home & features the rare luxury of a separate guest suite/mother in law quarters complete with full bath & kitchenette. Awash in natural light & anchored by stone accent fireplace, the well appointed living spaces enjoy hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting & sleek fixtures. Gourmet kitchen boasts Viking appliances, granite counters, oversized island with seating & storage. Master suite offers tray ceilings, luxurious walk-in shower & elongated vanity with double sinks. Situated on an expansive 16,000sf cul-de-sac lot & zoned to top-ranked Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle & Memorial High School. Conveniently located to Terry Hershey Park Hike & Bike Trail, Memorial City Medical Center & Mall, CityCentre, Town & Country Shopping, offering easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 & Westpark.