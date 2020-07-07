All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

7 Warrenton Drive

7 Warrenton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 Warrenton Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
guest suite
Traditional Memorial elegance meets exquisite upgrades in a perfect blend of functionality & style. Designed for entertaining & ease, the open floor plan flows effortlessly throughout the home & features the rare luxury of a separate guest suite/mother in law quarters complete with full bath & kitchenette. Awash in natural light & anchored by stone accent fireplace, the well appointed living spaces enjoy hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting & sleek fixtures. Gourmet kitchen boasts Viking appliances, granite counters, oversized island with seating & storage. Master suite offers tray ceilings, luxurious walk-in shower & elongated vanity with double sinks. Situated on an expansive 16,000sf cul-de-sac lot & zoned to top-ranked Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle & Memorial High School. Conveniently located to Terry Hershey Park Hike & Bike Trail, Memorial City Medical Center & Mall, CityCentre, Town & Country Shopping, offering easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 & Westpark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Warrenton Drive have any available units?
7 Warrenton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Warrenton Drive have?
Some of 7 Warrenton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Warrenton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Warrenton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Warrenton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Warrenton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7 Warrenton Drive offer parking?
No, 7 Warrenton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7 Warrenton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Warrenton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Warrenton Drive have a pool?
No, 7 Warrenton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7 Warrenton Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7 Warrenton Drive has accessible units.
Does 7 Warrenton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Warrenton Drive has units with dishwashers.

