Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:39 PM

6930 Avenue K

Location

6930 Avenue K, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You won't believe the space in this unique property! It's a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in the heart of Houston's East End. The 1st floor features 1 big bedroom, 1.5 baths, a spacious living room/den, dining area with charming built-ins, a massive dining area and laundry area including utility sink. The 2nd floor features 4 more spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, more living areas or play rooms, a study area with more built-ins and tons of closet space. The fully-fenced backyard includes a gazebo and grill, perfect for outdoor entertaining. A 1-car garage can accommodate additional storage and a workshop. This property is a must-see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Avenue K have any available units?
6930 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6930 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Avenue K pet-friendly?
No, 6930 Avenue K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6930 Avenue K offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Avenue K offers parking.
Does 6930 Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Avenue K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Avenue K have a pool?
No, 6930 Avenue K does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Avenue K have accessible units?
No, 6930 Avenue K does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Avenue K does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 Avenue K have units with air conditioning?
No, 6930 Avenue K does not have units with air conditioning.

