6930 Avenue K

You won't believe the space in this unique property! It's a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in the heart of Houston's East End. The 1st floor features 1 big bedroom, 1.5 baths, a spacious living room/den, dining area with charming built-ins, a massive dining area and laundry area including utility sink. The 2nd floor features 4 more spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, more living areas or play rooms, a study area with more built-ins and tons of closet space. The fully-fenced backyard includes a gazebo and grill, perfect for outdoor entertaining. A 1-car garage can accommodate additional storage and a workshop. This property is a must-see!!