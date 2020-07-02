6915 Avenue K

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 3/2 in the heart of Houston's East End! This home features refinished hardwoods throughout, charming wood detailing, crystal doorknobs, and lots of storage. Large, single-pane picture windows flood the home with natural light. A front porch spans the entire width of the home with a matching 2nd floor balcony with access from a front bedroom! The 1st floor features a spacious living room, sitting room, open kitchen, dining room, full bath with standing shower and small study/storage space just off the kitchen. The 2nd floor features 3 spacious bedrooms and a smaller room perfect for an office or guest room. Large walk-in closets offer lots of storage. The upstairs bath includes a vintage claw-foot tub and updated vanity. Washer/dryer hookups are located in a utility room off the kitchen. Pets are on a case-by-case basis. Contact Jessenia for Appointments at 281-235-9461