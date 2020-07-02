All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6915 Avenue K

6915 Avenue K
Location

6915 Avenue K, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 3/2 in the heart of Houston's East End! This home features refinished hardwoods throughout, charming wood detailing, crystal doorknobs, and lots of storage. Large, single-pane picture windows flood the home with natural light. A front porch spans the entire width of the home with a matching 2nd floor balcony with access from a front bedroom! The 1st floor features a spacious living room, sitting room, open kitchen, dining room, full bath with standing shower and small study/storage space just off the kitchen. The 2nd floor features 3 spacious bedrooms and a smaller room perfect for an office or guest room. Large walk-in closets offer lots of storage. The upstairs bath includes a vintage claw-foot tub and updated vanity. Washer/dryer hookups are located in a utility room off the kitchen. Pets are on a case-by-case basis. Contact Jessenia for Appointments at 281-235-9461

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Avenue K have any available units?
6915 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Avenue K have?
Some of 6915 Avenue K's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Avenue K pet-friendly?
Yes, 6915 Avenue K is pet friendly.
Does 6915 Avenue K offer parking?
No, 6915 Avenue K does not offer parking.
Does 6915 Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Avenue K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Avenue K have a pool?
No, 6915 Avenue K does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Avenue K have accessible units?
No, 6915 Avenue K does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 Avenue K does not have units with dishwashers.

