The Terraces on Brompton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

The Terraces on Brompton

7315 Brompton St · (281) 344-2539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7315 Brompton St, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 353B · Avail. Sep 6

$797

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 150A · Avail. now

$802

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 108B · Avail. now

$802

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315A · Avail. Aug 12

$981

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 236A · Avail. now

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 217A · Avail. now

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terraces on Brompton.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
coffee bar
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome to The Terraces on Brompton Apartments in Houston, TX, a Choice Living Apartment Community, where we know what it means to live the life you want in the city you love.

Your pet-friendly Houston apartment features a well-equipped fitness center and rejuvenating pools to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. Inside your renovated one or two bedroom apartment home, you’ll enjoy updated kitchens with refrigerators and pantries, hardwood-style floors, plush carpet, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies with spectacular views.

The Terraces on Brompton is conveniently located just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Loop 610, Highway 59, Highway 288 and The Galleria. You can immerse yourself in a collection of all the latest upscale shopping, or for the culinary curious, enjoy gourmet dining. Call or visit today to discover how you can call The Terraces on Brom

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200/ apartment
fee: $200/ apartment
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 70lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Terraces on Brompton have any available units?
The Terraces on Brompton has 16 units available starting at $797 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Terraces on Brompton have?
Some of The Terraces on Brompton's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Terraces on Brompton currently offering any rent specials?
The Terraces on Brompton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Terraces on Brompton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Terraces on Brompton is pet friendly.
Does The Terraces on Brompton offer parking?
Yes, The Terraces on Brompton offers parking.
Does The Terraces on Brompton have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Terraces on Brompton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Terraces on Brompton have a pool?
Yes, The Terraces on Brompton has a pool.
Does The Terraces on Brompton have accessible units?
No, The Terraces on Brompton does not have accessible units.
Does The Terraces on Brompton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Terraces on Brompton has units with dishwashers.
