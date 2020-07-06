6635 Indian Falls Drive, Houston, TX 77489 Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Well-priced 4/2 Home with a Captivating Family Room - Charming single-family home located in a nice neighborhood and close to a major freeway. Home features four bedrooms in an expansive layout that provides privacy to each occupant. The family room offers a beautiful brick accent wall with great views into the backyard. This inviting home is priced to go so it won't be on the market for too long.
(RLNE5386775)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
