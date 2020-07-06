6635 Indian Falls

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-priced 4/2 Home with a Captivating Family Room - Charming single-family home located in a nice neighborhood and close to a major freeway. Home features four bedrooms in an expansive layout that provides privacy to each occupant. The family room offers a beautiful brick accent wall with great views into the backyard. This inviting home is priced to go so it won't be on the market for too long.



(RLNE5386775)