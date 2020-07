Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets refrigerator

Great home in a fantastic location. Fully fenced backyard, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included as well as blinds on windows. Large laundry in the home. Large master bedroom overlooking private fenced back yard, large walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen open to den and overlooking private backyard. Never Flooded. Convenient location to medical center, downtown and Pearland. Twenty minutes to Nasa and twenty-five minutes to Kemah and Clear Lake water access.