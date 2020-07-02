638 Heights Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room car charging carport clubhouse concierge dog park parking pool bbq/grill

History will remember you fondly. Yeah sure, lot’s of people consider you oppressive, ruthless, tyrannical, and even a touch mad. But they don’t know what it’s like to endure the burden you have. They don’t know what it takes to be the captain of the local championship intramural kickball beer league 5 years running. How could they? Years and years you’ve studied the game. Learned from the best. Now the student has become the master. You’ve found the keys to victory can be a bit ugly. But nobody can argue the results. A side benefit of said dominance has been the perks. One such perk has been a sponsorship by this fabulous Houston apartment complex that you now get to call home. Whoa. Cool right? I mean, look at those giant walk in closets and granite glistening countertops. So yeah, you’re a legendary kickball tyrant, and now resident of this apartment. Awesome.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



10-foot ceilings



Under cabinet lighting in kitchens



Hardwood floors in living, kitchen and dining areas



Porcelain or brick backsplash in kitchens



Framed bathroom mirrors



Ceramic or porcelain tiled bathroom



Stand-up glass showers



Linen closets, coat closets and pantries



Large single-bowl under-mount sinks



Quartz countertops



Private balconies



42” hardwood cabinets



Full-sized washers and dryers



Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators



Double sink vanity



Gas cooktops



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort-style pool with tanning ledge with private cabanas



1-acre dog park with sections for large and small dogs. also includes dog runs and splash pad



5th floor sky tower with bar and gaming area



Outdoor grill stations and summer kitchen



Demonstration kitchen



Social business center



Club room with 80” tv and fireplace



Executive conference room



Electric car charging station



Pet washing station



24-hour, state of the art athletic club with adjoining flex room



________________________________



