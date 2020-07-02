638 Heights Blvd

Amenities
History will remember you fondly. Yeah sure, lot’s of people consider you oppressive, ruthless, tyrannical, and even a touch mad. But they don’t know what it’s like to endure the burden you have. They don’t know what it takes to be the captain of the local championship intramural kickball beer league 5 years running. How could they? Years and years you’ve studied the game. Learned from the best. Now the student has become the master. You’ve found the keys to victory can be a bit ugly. But nobody can argue the results. A side benefit of said dominance has been the perks. One such perk has been a sponsorship by this fabulous Houston apartment complex that you now get to call home. Whoa. Cool right? I mean, look at those giant walk in closets and granite glistening countertops. So yeah, you’re a legendary kickball tyrant, and now resident of this apartment. Awesome.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
10-foot ceilings
Under cabinet lighting in kitchens
Hardwood floors in living, kitchen and dining areas
Porcelain or brick backsplash in kitchens
Framed bathroom mirrors
Ceramic or porcelain tiled bathroom
Stand-up glass showers
Linen closets, coat closets and pantries
Large single-bowl under-mount sinks
Quartz countertops
Private balconies
42” hardwood cabinets
Full-sized washers and dryers
Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators
Double sink vanity
Gas cooktops
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort-style pool with tanning ledge with private cabanas
1-acre dog park with sections for large and small dogs. also includes dog runs and splash pad
5th floor sky tower with bar and gaming area
Outdoor grill stations and summer kitchen
Demonstration kitchen
Social business center
Club room with 80” tv and fireplace
Executive conference room
Electric car charging station
Pet washing station
24-hour, state of the art athletic club with adjoining flex room
________________________________
Looking for that new apartment?
Yeah, I know. You’re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?
Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Locating. We’re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info