638 Heights Blvd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

638 Heights Blvd

638 Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

638 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
History will remember you fondly. Yeah sure, lot&rsquo;s of people consider you oppressive, ruthless, tyrannical, and even a touch mad. But they don&rsquo;t know what it&rsquo;s like to endure the burden you have. They don&rsquo;t know what it takes to be the captain of the local championship intramural kickball beer league 5 years running. How could they? Years and years you&rsquo;ve studied the game. Learned from the best. Now the student has become the master. You&rsquo;ve found the keys to victory can be a bit ugly. But nobody can argue the results. A side benefit of said dominance has been the perks. One such perk has been a sponsorship by this fabulous Houston apartment complex that you now get to call home. Whoa. Cool right? I mean, look at those giant walk in closets and granite glistening countertops. So yeah, you&rsquo;re a legendary kickball tyrant, and now resident of this apartment. Awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

10-foot ceilings

Under cabinet lighting in kitchens

Hardwood floors in living, kitchen and dining areas

Porcelain or brick backsplash in kitchens

Framed bathroom mirrors

Ceramic or porcelain tiled bathroom

Stand-up glass showers

Linen closets, coat closets and pantries

Large single-bowl under-mount sinks

Quartz countertops

Private balconies

42&rdquo; hardwood cabinets

Full-sized washers and dryers

Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators

Double sink vanity

Gas cooktops

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-style pool with tanning ledge with private cabanas

1-acre dog park with sections for large and small dogs. also includes dog runs and splash pad

5th floor sky tower with bar and gaming area

Outdoor grill stations and summer kitchen

Demonstration kitchen

Social business center

Club room with 80&rdquo; tv and fireplace

Executive conference room

Electric car charging station

Pet washing station

24-hour, state of the art athletic club with adjoining flex room

________________________________

Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You&rsquo;re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that&rsquo;s us. Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we&rsquo;re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don&rsquo;t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Heights Blvd have any available units?
638 Heights Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Heights Blvd have?
Some of 638 Heights Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Heights Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
638 Heights Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Heights Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Heights Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 638 Heights Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 638 Heights Blvd offers parking.
Does 638 Heights Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 Heights Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Heights Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 638 Heights Blvd has a pool.
Does 638 Heights Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 638 Heights Blvd has accessible units.
Does 638 Heights Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Heights Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

