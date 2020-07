Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Stunning one story 3 bedroom home move in ready! Home is 1689 sq ft per Appraisal. Featuring a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Open floor plan with tall ceilings, neutral fresh paint and tile throughout! Oversized laundry room with large folding area, covered back patio and private courtyard for entertaining! Wont last long, call us today for a private showing!