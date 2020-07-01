6332 Deerwood Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

Reduced to$ 1750 per month for quick lease, A completely fully furnished updated 1755 sq ft townhome , 2 bedroom, 2 -1/2 bathroom , 2 private carports .Walking distance to shopping and restaurants Located conveniently near Galleria, memorial park, with easy access to I10 and loop 610 .

All bill's paid, , fully furnished with leather furniture, antique china cabinet, 2 large screens TV , Dvd players in master bedroom and livingroom. Second bedroom include office space with bookcase and computer desk.

A resort style private patio with outdoor hot spring spa in balcony, and outdoor grill, and fridge and patio furniture.