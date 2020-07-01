All apartments in Houston
6332 Deerwood Rd

6332 Deerwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Deerwood Road, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
Reduced to$ 1750 per month for quick lease, A completely fully furnished updated 1755 sq ft townhome , 2 bedroom, 2 -1/2 bathroom , 2 private carports .Walking distance to shopping and restaurants Located conveniently near Galleria, memorial park, with easy access to I10 and loop 610 .
All bill's paid, , fully furnished with leather furniture, antique china cabinet, 2 large screens TV , Dvd players in master bedroom and livingroom. Second bedroom include office space with bookcase and computer desk.
A resort style private patio with outdoor hot spring spa in balcony, and outdoor grill, and fridge and patio furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 Deerwood Rd have any available units?
6332 Deerwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6332 Deerwood Rd have?
Some of 6332 Deerwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 Deerwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6332 Deerwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 Deerwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6332 Deerwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6332 Deerwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6332 Deerwood Rd offers parking.
Does 6332 Deerwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6332 Deerwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 Deerwood Rd have a pool?
No, 6332 Deerwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6332 Deerwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 6332 Deerwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 Deerwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6332 Deerwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

