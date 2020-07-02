6311 E Mystic Meadow

Amenities

Contemporary 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Ivory Tower located in Hermann Lake Subdivision. An upscale gated community within walking distance to Hermann Park. With quick and easy access to Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Museum District and a host of shopping, entertainment and dining venues your sure to enjoy your new homes location. Features of the home include crown moldings, high ceilings, custom wood cabinets and well maintained wood flooring. Living room fireplace with mantle, custom built ins, floor to ceiling windows for natural sunlight, recessed lighting and access to back yard patio. With an easy flow floor plan, this home is designed for entertaining. The kitchen boasts granite counters, island with gas cooktop and double ovens. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite with bay window, high ceiling, relaxing tub, separate sinks with granite counters huge walk in closet and separate walk in shower. Schedule your showing of this perfectly priced home today!