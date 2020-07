Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Nice, new, spacious home. Big back yard, big front yard, 1 block away from the metro rail. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms access to every freeway right of 6-10 everything in the home is updated new toilets, bathtubs, paint, carpet, outlets, floors, fixtures...etc. Come take a look if your interested just set up a appointment.