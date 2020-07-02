All apartments in Houston
6201 Ranchester Dr #22
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:24 PM

6201 Ranchester Dr #22

6201 Ranchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Ranchester Drive, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Condominium For Lease in Houston - Nice large two-story condo with great floor plan. Laminated flooring, updated kitchen, walk-in closet. All bedroom upstairs. Located in the highly desired Chinatown area, walking distance to supermarket and many nearby Chinese restaurants. Convenient location, easy access to highway. Refrigerator included.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is NOT allowed

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
$1600 Deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5342483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

