6201 Ranchester Dr #22

Condominium For Lease in Houston - Nice large two-story condo with great floor plan. Laminated flooring, updated kitchen, walk-in closet. All bedroom upstairs. Located in the highly desired Chinatown area, walking distance to supermarket and many nearby Chinese restaurants. Convenient location, easy access to highway. Refrigerator included.



Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is NOT allowed



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

$1600 Deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



