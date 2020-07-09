617 W 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Southern Charm meets City Chic. Stately 3bed/3.5bath home in gated community near downtown and best of Heights. Living room with Soaring 12' Ceilings with crown molding & 3/4'' red oak floors. Open loft-style floor plan offers Fabulous Flow from room to room & opens to balcony. Eat in Kitchen with Gorgeous Granite & Stunning Stainless. 1st floor with bed & private bath. 3rd floor-Master bed with private bath & Balcony! Flex room perfect for study. No Flood Zone!