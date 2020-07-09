All apartments in Houston
617 W 24th Street
617 W 24th Street

617 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Southern Charm meets City Chic. Stately 3bed/3.5bath home in gated community near downtown and best of Heights. Living room with Soaring 12' Ceilings with crown molding & 3/4'' red oak floors. Open loft-style floor plan offers Fabulous Flow from room to room & opens to balcony. Eat in Kitchen with Gorgeous Granite & Stunning Stainless. 1st floor with bed & private bath. 3rd floor-Master bed with private bath & Balcony! Flex room perfect for study. No Flood Zone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 W 24th Street have any available units?
617 W 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 W 24th Street have?
Some of 617 W 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 W 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 W 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 W 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 W 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 617 W 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 W 24th Street offers parking.
Does 617 W 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 W 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 W 24th Street have a pool?
No, 617 W 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 W 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 617 W 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 W 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 W 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

