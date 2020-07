Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful opportunity to purchase a recently renovated home in the Westbury area. Home was dried and professionally remediated after having flooded for the first time. Home updates include laminate flooring, kitchen appliances, and kitchen and bathroom countertops. Just minutes away from Med Center, Galleria and NRG Stadium.