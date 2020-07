Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

The neighborhood embodies a laid-back and serene setting. Unique and convenient two story town home with attached garage. Once parked, Welcome home. Warmly greeted by a chef's paradise kitchen that offers spacious functionality, vast storage spaces, and great appliances. The backyard offers a good size yard for your dog to play. The master suite is incredible. The master bath is boutique style perfect. Lots of storage space. All appliances included.