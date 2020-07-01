5911 Chrystell Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home in sought-after Forest Pines!!! Brick home with great layout and plenty of natural light. Open living room with view of back yard. Energy efficient home including double pane windows, attic insulation and a Nest Thermostat. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless appliances, cooktop and wall oven. Water softener throughout the whole house and purified water in fridge and sink. Spacious master with private bath and walk-in closet & Two bedrooms with guest bathroom. Covered patio & spacious backyard which includes a storage shed. Call me for a private tour!