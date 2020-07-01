5911 Chrystell Lane

Amenities
Fantastic home in sought-after Forest Pines!!! Brick home with great layout and plenty of natural light. Open living room with view of back yard. Energy efficient home including double pane windows, attic insulation and a Nest Thermostat. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless appliances, cooktop and wall oven. Water softener throughout the whole house and purified water in fridge and sink. Spacious master with private bath and walk-in closet & Two bedrooms with guest bathroom. Covered patio & spacious backyard which includes a storage shed. Call me for a private tour!