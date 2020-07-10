All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5857 E Post Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5857 E Post Oak Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:52 PM

5857 E Post Oak Lane

5857 E Post Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5857 E Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gem is exactly what you were looking for. Stunning 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath free-standing with four levels of beautiful open spaces is filled with natural light and high ceilings. Best feature is the designated 3rd floor exclusive to the Master Suite featuring a wet bar, luxurious contemporary Master Bathroom and the ultimate 20' x 10' Master Closet connecting to the laundry room! This modern home also includes multiple entertaining spaces - 4th-floor Entertainment Room and PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE. This is the only available unit for lease in the community and definitely a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5857 E Post Oak Lane have any available units?
5857 E Post Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5857 E Post Oak Lane have?
Some of 5857 E Post Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5857 E Post Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5857 E Post Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5857 E Post Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5857 E Post Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5857 E Post Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5857 E Post Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 5857 E Post Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5857 E Post Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5857 E Post Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 5857 E Post Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5857 E Post Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 5857 E Post Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5857 E Post Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5857 E Post Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston