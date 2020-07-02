5814 Hornwood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Remarkably remodeled and ready to be your next home near Bellaire/Galleria area. Did NOT Flood !!! Open kitchen with granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, lots of surface area with added kitchen island, stainless refrigerator and under counter lighting. Stone/granite accents in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood and porcelain tile floors, new fixtures. Open family living areas. Exquisite custom stone veneer around exterior and custom drive with stone border. Great curb appeal with updated large windows and custom carriage garage doors. Back patio with pit for your bar-b-que!