Location

5814 Hornwood Drive, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkably remodeled and ready to be your next home near Bellaire/Galleria area. Did NOT Flood !!! Open kitchen with granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, lots of surface area with added kitchen island, stainless refrigerator and under counter lighting. Stone/granite accents in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood and porcelain tile floors, new fixtures. Open family living areas. Exquisite custom stone veneer around exterior and custom drive with stone border. Great curb appeal with updated large windows and custom carriage garage doors. Back patio with pit for your bar-b-que!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Hornwood have any available units?
5814 Hornwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5814 Hornwood have?
Some of 5814 Hornwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Hornwood currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Hornwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Hornwood pet-friendly?
No, 5814 Hornwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5814 Hornwood offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Hornwood offers parking.
Does 5814 Hornwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Hornwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Hornwood have a pool?
No, 5814 Hornwood does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Hornwood have accessible units?
No, 5814 Hornwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Hornwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Hornwood does not have units with dishwashers.

