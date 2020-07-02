All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5806 Venice St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5806 Venice St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5806 Venice St

5806 Venice Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5806 Venice Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
Conveniently located near the Memorial trails & retails, the 3 story stucco home features a gated courtyard, a downstairs study/guest bedroom w/bath, an open living area filled with natural light,fabulous kitchen with Bosch appliances & huge island.The dark wood floor and cabinetry contrast nicely with the neutral palette of the room! Fabulous master with 2 huge walk-in closets and bath including 2 shower heads & a separate jetted tub! Enjoy city life & the feel of a neighborhood!Just gorgeous!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 Venice St have any available units?
5806 Venice St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5806 Venice St currently offering any rent specials?
5806 Venice St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 Venice St pet-friendly?
No, 5806 Venice St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5806 Venice St offer parking?
No, 5806 Venice St does not offer parking.
Does 5806 Venice St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5806 Venice St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 Venice St have a pool?
No, 5806 Venice St does not have a pool.
Does 5806 Venice St have accessible units?
No, 5806 Venice St does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 Venice St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 Venice St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 Venice St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 Venice St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
1900 Yorktown
1900 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston