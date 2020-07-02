5806 Venice St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard

Conveniently located near the Memorial trails & retails, the 3 story stucco home features a gated courtyard, a downstairs study/guest bedroom w/bath, an open living area filled with natural light,fabulous kitchen with Bosch appliances & huge island.The dark wood floor and cabinetry contrast nicely with the neutral palette of the room! Fabulous master with 2 huge walk-in closets and bath including 2 shower heads & a separate jetted tub! Enjoy city life & the feel of a neighborhood!Just gorgeous!