Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home! 4 Bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage (attached) with auto opener; Plenty of cabinet in Kitchen; Nice size Bedrooms with walk-in closet; 2 Guest Bedrooms has Built in Desk; Huge Master Bath has both Tub and Separate Shower. Large Backyard to entertain Guests. Close to Texas Medical center, Downtown & Galleria. Come to see this home today!