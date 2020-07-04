5622 Belmark Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home!! This home has been completely remodeled. Almost everything is new. All new exterior and interior paint. All new carpet and beautiful vinyl flooring. All new light fixtures. All new plumbing. Gorgeous brand new stainless appliances. New granite counter tops throughout. The HVAC system and hot water heater are also BRAND NEW!!!