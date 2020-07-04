All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5622 Belmark Street

5622 Belmark Street · No Longer Available
Location

5622 Belmark Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Welcome home!! This home has been completely remodeled. Almost everything is new. All new exterior and interior paint. All new carpet and beautiful vinyl flooring. All new light fixtures. All new plumbing. Gorgeous brand new stainless appliances. New granite counter tops throughout. The HVAC system and hot water heater are also BRAND NEW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 Belmark Street have any available units?
5622 Belmark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5622 Belmark Street have?
Some of 5622 Belmark Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 Belmark Street currently offering any rent specials?
5622 Belmark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 Belmark Street pet-friendly?
No, 5622 Belmark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5622 Belmark Street offer parking?
No, 5622 Belmark Street does not offer parking.
Does 5622 Belmark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 Belmark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 Belmark Street have a pool?
No, 5622 Belmark Street does not have a pool.
Does 5622 Belmark Street have accessible units?
No, 5622 Belmark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 Belmark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5622 Belmark Street has units with dishwashers.

