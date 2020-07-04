5622 Belmark Street

Welcome home!! This home has been completely remodeled. Almost everything is new. All new exterior and interior paint. All new carpet and beautiful vinyl flooring. All new light fixtures. All new plumbing. Gorgeous brand new stainless appliances. New granite counter tops throughout. The HVAC system and hot water heater are also BRAND NEW!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
