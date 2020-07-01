All apartments in Houston
5609 Lacy Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:27 PM

5609 Lacy Street

5609 Lacy Street · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Lacy Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
guest parking
Spacious 3 story town home in the heart of Rice Military. Guest parking for up to 4 cars in the long double-wide driveway. The property includes a back and side yard. The living areas are on the second floor and include an outdoor deck. One large bedroom on the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms on the third floor. The master bedroom includes 2 over-sized closets. Generous storage throughout the home. No flooding during Harvey or any other event.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Lacy Street have any available units?
5609 Lacy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Lacy Street have?
Some of 5609 Lacy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Lacy Street currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Lacy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Lacy Street pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Lacy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5609 Lacy Street offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Lacy Street offers parking.
Does 5609 Lacy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Lacy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Lacy Street have a pool?
No, 5609 Lacy Street does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Lacy Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5609 Lacy Street has accessible units.
Does 5609 Lacy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 Lacy Street has units with dishwashers.

