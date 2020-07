Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in GREAT location - Blocks from Garden Oaks/Oak Forest - 3 bedroom duplex in a great location. Close to I-45 and Loop 610. Zoned for HISD. Unit comes with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer & dryer connections and no carpet. Easy access to freeways, shopping & restaurants. Just a few blocks north of Garden Oaks/Oak Forest area.



No Pets Allowed



