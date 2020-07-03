All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

5602 San Felipe Street

5602 San Felipe Street · No Longer Available
Location

5602 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
wine room
UP-TOWN LIVING-LOCATION-LIFESTYLE! Elegant contemporary 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers an over 3,600 SF, $150k remodel. Smart Home features include remote thermostats & garage opener. Built for entertaining & comfortable living, this beauty features 30ft ceilings, skylights for generous natural lighting, & an open concept floor plan; marble & quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry; master suite, 2 add'l bedrooms, inviting study, wine room, & well thought kitchen w/breakfast bar & high-end appliances. 3 fireplaces to keep things cozy in cooler months; energy efficient, LED lighting and solar screens! Gated community w/2 parks & 24 hr surveillance, stunning up-town property located in the heart of Tanglewood, offering a large backyard, balcony, relaxing 4-fountain pool & spa retreat w/Brazilian Cumaru wood deck & outdoor gas firepit. Minutes to dining, shopping, parks & recreation. Please refer to HOA Rules attached prior to scheduling/Rental price is FIRM! 2 Vehicles per family on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 San Felipe Street have any available units?
5602 San Felipe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 San Felipe Street have?
Some of 5602 San Felipe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 San Felipe Street currently offering any rent specials?
5602 San Felipe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 San Felipe Street pet-friendly?
No, 5602 San Felipe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5602 San Felipe Street offer parking?
Yes, 5602 San Felipe Street offers parking.
Does 5602 San Felipe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5602 San Felipe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 San Felipe Street have a pool?
Yes, 5602 San Felipe Street has a pool.
Does 5602 San Felipe Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5602 San Felipe Street has accessible units.
Does 5602 San Felipe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 San Felipe Street has units with dishwashers.

