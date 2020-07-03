5602 San Felipe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking pool garage hot tub wine room

UP-TOWN LIVING-LOCATION-LIFESTYLE! Elegant contemporary 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers an over 3,600 SF, $150k remodel. Smart Home features include remote thermostats & garage opener. Built for entertaining & comfortable living, this beauty features 30ft ceilings, skylights for generous natural lighting, & an open concept floor plan; marble & quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry; master suite, 2 add'l bedrooms, inviting study, wine room, & well thought kitchen w/breakfast bar & high-end appliances. 3 fireplaces to keep things cozy in cooler months; energy efficient, LED lighting and solar screens! Gated community w/2 parks & 24 hr surveillance, stunning up-town property located in the heart of Tanglewood, offering a large backyard, balcony, relaxing 4-fountain pool & spa retreat w/Brazilian Cumaru wood deck & outdoor gas firepit. Minutes to dining, shopping, parks & recreation. Please refer to HOA Rules attached prior to scheduling/Rental price is FIRM! 2 Vehicles per family on site.