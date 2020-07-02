All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

5458 Crooms Street

5458 Crooms Street · No Longer Available
Location

5458 Crooms Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
*Gated* Private ''Treehouse'' Retreat among the Palms in RICE MILITARY, Spacious and Airy corner unit filled w/ plenty of Natural Light, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, meticulously maintained & sparkling clean. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Island Kitchen w/Pantry. (3BR/3.1B) THREE Bedrooms each w/Private bath, Huge Master bedroom and Master Bath with Two Vanities, Spa Tub, TWO Master CLOSETS. Carpet in bedrooms upstairs, tile in lower bedroom wit wood blinds, 2 car garage. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer provided. Rare visitor parking. Painting & Cleaning and Floor repair being completed. READY FOR SHOWINGS ON Thursday, JUNE 20th. It is 2 blocks off Memorial Drive, great location with rare GUEST PARKING. No street parking, its a one-way street. Park in guest parking for showings. Unit is located by exit gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5458 Crooms Street have any available units?
5458 Crooms Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5458 Crooms Street have?
Some of 5458 Crooms Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5458 Crooms Street currently offering any rent specials?
5458 Crooms Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5458 Crooms Street pet-friendly?
No, 5458 Crooms Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5458 Crooms Street offer parking?
Yes, 5458 Crooms Street offers parking.
Does 5458 Crooms Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5458 Crooms Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5458 Crooms Street have a pool?
No, 5458 Crooms Street does not have a pool.
Does 5458 Crooms Street have accessible units?
No, 5458 Crooms Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5458 Crooms Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5458 Crooms Street has units with dishwashers.

