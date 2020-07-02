5458 Crooms Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub

*Gated* Private ''Treehouse'' Retreat among the Palms in RICE MILITARY, Spacious and Airy corner unit filled w/ plenty of Natural Light, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, meticulously maintained & sparkling clean. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Island Kitchen w/Pantry. (3BR/3.1B) THREE Bedrooms each w/Private bath, Huge Master bedroom and Master Bath with Two Vanities, Spa Tub, TWO Master CLOSETS. Carpet in bedrooms upstairs, tile in lower bedroom wit wood blinds, 2 car garage. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer provided. Rare visitor parking. Painting & Cleaning and Floor repair being completed. READY FOR SHOWINGS ON Thursday, JUNE 20th. It is 2 blocks off Memorial Drive, great location with rare GUEST PARKING. No street parking, its a one-way street. Park in guest parking for showings. Unit is located by exit gate.