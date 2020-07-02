5458 Crooms Street

Amenities
*Gated* Private ''Treehouse'' Retreat among the Palms in RICE MILITARY, Spacious and Airy corner unit filled w/ plenty of Natural Light, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, meticulously maintained & sparkling clean. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Island Kitchen w/Pantry. (3BR/3.1B) THREE Bedrooms each w/Private bath, Huge Master bedroom and Master Bath with Two Vanities, Spa Tub, TWO Master CLOSETS. Carpet in bedrooms upstairs, tile in lower bedroom wit wood blinds, 2 car garage. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer provided. Rare visitor parking. Painting & Cleaning and Floor repair being completed. READY FOR SHOWINGS ON Thursday, JUNE 20th. It is 2 blocks off Memorial Drive, great location with rare GUEST PARKING. No street parking, its a one-way street. Park in guest parking for showings. Unit is located by exit gate.