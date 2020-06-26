5431 Kiam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Cozy and elegant, freestanding, 3-story, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms townhouse has it all! First floor features beautiful entry foyer with elegant, wrought iron front door, one bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Second floor has spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Huge Master bedroom with spacious closet plus a secondary bedroom located on the 3rd floor. House is bright and light with open floor plan, wine bar, surround sound, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, custom kitchen cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, No carpet, wood and travertine floors, crown molding, fireplace, neutral color, abundant storage, master suite oasis and much more. All appliances, refrigerator,washer and dryer are included. House is pre-wired for security alarm. House did not flood. Central location with easy access to highways. Minutes from downtown, Memorial Park, and Washington Corridor and River Oaks.