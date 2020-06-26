All apartments in Houston
5431 Kiam Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

5431 Kiam Street

5431 Kiam Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5431 Kiam Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Cozy and elegant, freestanding, 3-story, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms townhouse has it all! First floor features beautiful entry foyer with elegant, wrought iron front door, one bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Second floor has spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Huge Master bedroom with spacious closet plus a secondary bedroom located on the 3rd floor. House is bright and light with open floor plan, wine bar, surround sound, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, custom kitchen cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, No carpet, wood and travertine floors, crown molding, fireplace, neutral color, abundant storage, master suite oasis and much more. All appliances, refrigerator,washer and dryer are included. House is pre-wired for security alarm. House did not flood. Central location with easy access to highways. Minutes from downtown, Memorial Park, and Washington Corridor and River Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Kiam Street have any available units?
5431 Kiam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5431 Kiam Street have?
Some of 5431 Kiam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Kiam Street currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Kiam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Kiam Street pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Kiam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5431 Kiam Street offer parking?
Yes, 5431 Kiam Street offers parking.
Does 5431 Kiam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5431 Kiam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Kiam Street have a pool?
No, 5431 Kiam Street does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Kiam Street have accessible units?
No, 5431 Kiam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Kiam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5431 Kiam Street has units with dishwashers.

