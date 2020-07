Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with pool. Wood floors, tile, and carpet. Study and formal dining. Large kitchen with island and granite counter-tops. Large Kitchen. Over-sized garage with workshop in back. Adjacent to walking trails. Gunite in-ground pool with water-feature. Pool Maintenance included on this home. Master Bedroom with On-suite bath and 2 closets Largest is 8x5 and smaller is 5x4. Other bedrooms have generous walk in closets. Good sized second family room upstairs.