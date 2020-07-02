All apartments in Houston
5411 Beaver Lodge Drive

5411 Beaver Lodge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Beaver Lodge Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
BREATHTAKING VIEWS!Incredible Waterfront Custom Home backing to the Landing Lake & Greenbelt!Beautifully Updated throughout!Versatile Floorplan offers spacious Formals (or Study/Gameroom downstairs).Chef's Delight Kitchen w White Shaker Cabinets,Leather Granite, SS Appliances,Brk Bar.Open Concept too!Cozy Den w Fireplace,Windows view Pool/Lake.Master Suite w Alluring Spa-Like Bathroom!Wideplank Hardwoods throughout most of the Downstairs.Upstairs features a Gameroom w vaulted ceiling,fireplace and windows with a view.Paneled Study w built-ins.Bedrooms connect with Jack n Jill Bathrooms.5th Bedroom over the garage is ideal for a Media Room.3 Car Garage w Workshop.Refrigerator,Wine Frig,Washer and Dryer included as well as Pool/Lawn Maintenance.Pets on Case by Case Basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive have any available units?
5411 Beaver Lodge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive have?
Some of 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Beaver Lodge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive offers parking.
Does 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive has a pool.
Does 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive has accessible units.
Does 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5411 Beaver Lodge Drive has units with dishwashers.

