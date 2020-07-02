5411 Beaver Lodge Drive

Amenities
BREATHTAKING VIEWS!Incredible Waterfront Custom Home backing to the Landing Lake & Greenbelt!Beautifully Updated throughout!Versatile Floorplan offers spacious Formals (or Study/Gameroom downstairs).Chef's Delight Kitchen w White Shaker Cabinets,Leather Granite, SS Appliances,Brk Bar.Open Concept too!Cozy Den w Fireplace,Windows view Pool/Lake.Master Suite w Alluring Spa-Like Bathroom!Wideplank Hardwoods throughout most of the Downstairs.Upstairs features a Gameroom w vaulted ceiling,fireplace and windows with a view.Paneled Study w built-ins.Bedrooms connect with Jack n Jill Bathrooms.5th Bedroom over the garage is ideal for a Media Room.3 Car Garage w Workshop.Refrigerator,Wine Frig,Washer and Dryer included as well as Pool/Lawn Maintenance.Pets on Case by Case Basis.