5411 Beaver Lodge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

BREATHTAKING VIEWS!Incredible Waterfront Custom Home backing to the Landing Lake & Greenbelt!Beautifully Updated throughout!Versatile Floorplan offers spacious Formals (or Study/Gameroom downstairs).Chef's Delight Kitchen w White Shaker Cabinets,Leather Granite, SS Appliances,Brk Bar.Open Concept too!Cozy Den w Fireplace,Windows view Pool/Lake.Master Suite w Alluring Spa-Like Bathroom!Wideplank Hardwoods throughout most of the Downstairs.Upstairs features a Gameroom w vaulted ceiling,fireplace and windows with a view.Paneled Study w built-ins.Bedrooms connect with Jack n Jill Bathrooms.5th Bedroom over the garage is ideal for a Media Room.3 Car Garage w Workshop.Refrigerator,Wine Frig,Washer and Dryer included as well as Pool/Lawn Maintenance.Pets on Case by Case Basis.