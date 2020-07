Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Quiet, Country Setting, Located in Southeast Houston Just Minutes From Downtown, 288 and 610. Houston Schools. Filled with comfort and Style this 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex is ready for move-in. Beautiful Kitchen With Granite Countertops and kitchen appliances. Tiled Kitchen And Living Area. Washer/Dryer Connections. Corner Lot With A Big Yard. No HOA. Pets Considered On a Case By Case Basis. Background and Credit Check Required. Contact Leasing Agent today to schedule your tour!