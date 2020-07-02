All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5302 Maple Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5302 Maple Terrace Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5302 Maple Terrace Drive

5302 Maple Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5302 Maple Terrace Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Sand Creek custom home features 5 bedrms/3.5 baths with master bedroom on the 1st floor. Secondary bedms plus a game room are upstairs. Home sits on a beautifully wooded lot. Recent laminate wood floors extend through the main living areas. New carpet will be installed 9/2018. Neutral paint colors too! Large family room w/corner fireplace and wall of windows to showcase gorgeous backyard. Study and formal dining rm at entry. Mature trees, greenbelt trails, excellent schools and great shopping nearby. Sprinkler syst.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Maple Terrace Drive have any available units?
5302 Maple Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 Maple Terrace Drive have?
Some of 5302 Maple Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 Maple Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Maple Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Maple Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5302 Maple Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5302 Maple Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5302 Maple Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 5302 Maple Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Maple Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Maple Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 5302 Maple Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Maple Terrace Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5302 Maple Terrace Drive has accessible units.
Does 5302 Maple Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5302 Maple Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston