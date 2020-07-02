5302 Maple Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Sand Creek custom home features 5 bedrms/3.5 baths with master bedroom on the 1st floor. Secondary bedms plus a game room are upstairs. Home sits on a beautifully wooded lot. Recent laminate wood floors extend through the main living areas. New carpet will be installed 9/2018. Neutral paint colors too! Large family room w/corner fireplace and wall of windows to showcase gorgeous backyard. Study and formal dining rm at entry. Mature trees, greenbelt trails, excellent schools and great shopping nearby. Sprinkler syst.