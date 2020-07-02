5238 Memorial Drive

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! This charming townhome is in the heart of Rice Military w/ the Buffalo Bayou, Memorial Park & Allen Parkway just minutes away. Enjoy all the amenities of inner loop living & come home to this updated home w/mid-century roots. Property features updated entry door, hardwood & tile flooring. This one bedroom townhome has an open concept floor plan & a kitchen w granite counters, tiled backsplash & sleek wood cabinets plus a cozy fireplace. The bathroom has also been updated with a seamless glass shower door & granite counter-tops. Convenient access to the complex pool & hot tub! Tenant will be responsible for any repairs or replacements of Washer, Dryer & Dishwasher. **Townhome is Tenant Occupied & will be Available for Move In on January 16th, 2020!** Schedule a Showing Today, this wont last long!