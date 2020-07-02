All apartments in Houston
5238 Memorial Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:57 AM

5238 Memorial Drive

5238 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5238 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! This charming townhome is in the heart of Rice Military w/ the Buffalo Bayou, Memorial Park & Allen Parkway just minutes away. Enjoy all the amenities of inner loop living & come home to this updated home w/mid-century roots. Property features updated entry door, hardwood & tile flooring. This one bedroom townhome has an open concept floor plan & a kitchen w granite counters, tiled backsplash & sleek wood cabinets plus a cozy fireplace. The bathroom has also been updated with a seamless glass shower door & granite counter-tops. Convenient access to the complex pool & hot tub! Tenant will be responsible for any repairs or replacements of Washer, Dryer & Dishwasher. **Townhome is Tenant Occupied & will be Available for Move In on January 16th, 2020!** Schedule a Showing Today, this wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 Memorial Drive have any available units?
5238 Memorial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5238 Memorial Drive have?
Some of 5238 Memorial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5238 Memorial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5238 Memorial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 Memorial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5238 Memorial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5238 Memorial Drive offer parking?
No, 5238 Memorial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5238 Memorial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5238 Memorial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 Memorial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5238 Memorial Drive has a pool.
Does 5238 Memorial Drive have accessible units?
No, 5238 Memorial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 Memorial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5238 Memorial Drive has units with dishwashers.

