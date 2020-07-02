5238 Memorial Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Location! Location! Location! This charming townhome is in the heart of Rice Military w/ the Buffalo Bayou, Memorial Park & Allen Parkway just minutes away. Enjoy all the amenities of inner loop living & come home to this updated home w/mid-century roots. Property features updated entry door, hardwood & tile flooring. This one bedroom townhome has an open concept floor plan & a kitchen w granite counters, tiled backsplash & sleek wood cabinets plus a cozy fireplace. The bathroom has also been updated with a seamless glass shower door & granite counter-tops. Convenient access to the complex pool & hot tub! Tenant will be responsible for any repairs or replacements of Washer, Dryer & Dishwasher. **Townhome is Tenant Occupied & will be Available for Move In on January 16th, 2020!** Schedule a Showing Today, this wont last long!