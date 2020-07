Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very cute 2 bedroom condo in a superb and convenient location. Has an amazing outdoor patio. Many updates in this particular unit. Will go fast.This Condo has a swimming pool area, water & waste included in the rent, small storage available in the garage area With Security Gate, storage available, in the patio with water hose. 5 Minutes from Galleria. Includes washer and dryer.