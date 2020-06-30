All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5218 Milwee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5218 Milwee St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:32 AM

5218 Milwee St

5218 Milwee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5218 Milwee Street, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**ALL BILLS PAID, YES; ALL BILLS PAID** Completely renovated and GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath 2 Story Townhome w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops in kitchen with Awesome Backsplash, All Baths Have Matching Granite, New Sinks, Shower Heads and Facilities. Formal Dining Room overlooks Large Patio through New Sliding French Doors. Storage is ABUNDANT in Your New Townhome and New Electrical Wiring Throughout! Beautiful Gated Community Pool that's Ready for Summer fun W/Fabulous Community Park Onsite! An Awesome Townhome of this Caliber and this Close to Town is INCREDIBLE!! **NOW LEASING**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Milwee St have any available units?
5218 Milwee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 Milwee St have?
Some of 5218 Milwee St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Milwee St currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Milwee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Milwee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 Milwee St is pet friendly.
Does 5218 Milwee St offer parking?
No, 5218 Milwee St does not offer parking.
Does 5218 Milwee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5218 Milwee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Milwee St have a pool?
Yes, 5218 Milwee St has a pool.
Does 5218 Milwee St have accessible units?
No, 5218 Milwee St does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Milwee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5218 Milwee St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln
Houston, TX 77073
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston