5218 Milwee St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly all utils included recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**ALL BILLS PAID, YES; ALL BILLS PAID** Completely renovated and GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath 2 Story Townhome w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops in kitchen with Awesome Backsplash, All Baths Have Matching Granite, New Sinks, Shower Heads and Facilities. Formal Dining Room overlooks Large Patio through New Sliding French Doors. Storage is ABUNDANT in Your New Townhome and New Electrical Wiring Throughout! Beautiful Gated Community Pool that's Ready for Summer fun W/Fabulous Community Park Onsite! An Awesome Townhome of this Caliber and this Close to Town is INCREDIBLE!! **NOW LEASING**