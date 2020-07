5204 Floyd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE ON DEAD END STREET WITH GATED ENTRY, UNIQUE FLOOR PLAN WITH ALL BEDROOMS ON THE THIRD FLOOR, GROUND FLOOR LIVING WITH WOOD FLOORS, TWO STORY CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, HALF BATH, AND BACK DECK. 2ND FLOOR GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, GAS COOKTOP, WALK-IN PANTRY, AND SS APPLIANCES. 2ND FLOOR DEN, DINING, AND COVERED BALCONY. MASTER BATH WITH WHIRLPOOL TUB, OVERSIZE SHOWER, WALK-IN CLOSET. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH RAISED CEILINGS. EXTRA STORAGE. Rice Military residents have easy access to the most exciting districts in Houston. Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, Montrose, Galleria, and Museum District are all between 10-15 minutes away from Rice Military homes.