517 11th St

Short-term rentals welcomed. I have a downstairs studio apartment (600 sq ft) in the Heights available for rent. All bills paid including cable and high speed Internet and streaming. The apartment has a king size bed and a sofa bed. Cable and high speed Internet, full kitchen and tub & shower. Four minutes away from downtown Houston. Local restaurants, and coffee shops in walking distance. Krogers and HEB grocery stores near by - Starbucks inside near by. Jogging and bikes trails are a couple of blocks away.