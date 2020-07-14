All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Arbor On Richmond
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Arbor On Richmond

3401 Ocee St · (760) 654-6941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free Rent Offer expires 7/19/20
Location

3401 Ocee St, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15-1513 · Avail. Aug 28

$744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 3-313 · Avail. Sep 7

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 13-1304 · Avail. now

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-1205 · Avail. Sep 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 18-1803 · Avail. now

$836

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 23-2305 · Avail. now

$842

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor On Richmond.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
Apply online at www.arboronrichmondapts.com




Arbor on Richmond IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE YOU WITH AN UNSURPASSED QUALITY OF LIFESTYLE AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE. Our extra spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes were designed with your comfort in mind. Plus our excellent maintenance with 24-hour emergency service is available to you. Add in a super location minutes from Hwy. 59, the 610 Loop, Sam Houston Tollway, the Galleria, entertainment and restaurants and that equals an exceptional place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100, or $300 for first time renters
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 20lbs and under is $325 (non refundable) per pet, 30lbs – 39lbs is $375 (non refundable) per pet, 40lbs – 49lbs is $425 (non refundable) per pet, 50lbs – 60lbs is $525 (non refundable) per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
restrictions: While we are a pet friendly community, we are a Breed Restricted community and do not accept aggressive Breeds (pit bull, chow, Rottweiler, etc.) Pet weight limit based on full growth maturity.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Reserved Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor On Richmond have any available units?
Arbor On Richmond has 32 units available starting at $744 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor On Richmond have?
Some of Arbor On Richmond's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor On Richmond currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor On Richmond is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free Rent Offer expires 7/19/20
Is Arbor On Richmond pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor On Richmond is pet friendly.
Does Arbor On Richmond offer parking?
Yes, Arbor On Richmond offers parking.
Does Arbor On Richmond have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor On Richmond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor On Richmond have a pool?
Yes, Arbor On Richmond has a pool.
Does Arbor On Richmond have accessible units?
No, Arbor On Richmond does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor On Richmond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor On Richmond has units with dishwashers.
