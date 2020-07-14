Arbor On Richmond

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100, or $300 for first time renters
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 20lbs and under is $325 (non refundable) per pet, 30lbs – 39lbs is $375 (non refundable) per pet, 40lbs – 49lbs is $425 (non refundable) per pet, 50lbs – 60lbs is $525 (non refundable) per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
restrictions: While we are a pet friendly community, we are a Breed Restricted community and do not accept aggressive Breeds (pit bull, chow, Rottweiler, etc.)
Pet weight limit based on full growth maturity.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Reserved Parking: $25/month.