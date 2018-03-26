All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 516 TABOR ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
516 TABOR ST
Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:26 PM

516 TABOR ST

516 Tabor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

516 Tabor Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a9f3d10ad ---- Living is easy in this bungalow with a huge covered backyard patio and spacious open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen flows through to the dining room and into the living room, prewired to mount your TV. The bathroom uses updated fixtures for a spa like experience. The house encompasses two bedrooms with plenty of light for study or sleep. Perfect for anyone, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy patio entertaining and spacious open living in the Houston Heights. Back Patio Refrigerator Included Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 TABOR ST have any available units?
516 TABOR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 TABOR ST have?
Some of 516 TABOR ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 TABOR ST currently offering any rent specials?
516 TABOR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 TABOR ST pet-friendly?
No, 516 TABOR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 516 TABOR ST offer parking?
No, 516 TABOR ST does not offer parking.
Does 516 TABOR ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 TABOR ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 TABOR ST have a pool?
No, 516 TABOR ST does not have a pool.
Does 516 TABOR ST have accessible units?
No, 516 TABOR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 516 TABOR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 TABOR ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston