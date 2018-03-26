516 TABOR ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated hot tub refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a9f3d10ad ---- Living is easy in this bungalow with a huge covered backyard patio and spacious open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen flows through to the dining room and into the living room, prewired to mount your TV. The bathroom uses updated fixtures for a spa like experience. The house encompasses two bedrooms with plenty of light for study or sleep. Perfect for anyone, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy patio entertaining and spacious open living in the Houston Heights. Back Patio Refrigerator Included Washer/Dryer Included