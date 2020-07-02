All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:39 PM

5114 Rose Street

5114 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

5114 Rose Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Magnificent Mediterranean Style Villa Home with first floor living & dining. Fresh paint thru-out and ready to "Just move in !". Large island in the kitchen with room for 5 or more stools. Kitchen has "high end" stainless appliances and island has a vegetable sink built into the island. Over-sized master on the second floor with walk in closet with folding counter & built ins. Spa style master bath with Large seamless glass enclosed party shower. Balcony/patio off of master. Huge game room or media room on third with wet bar & smoking balcony. Beautiful semi-spiral sweeping staircase with detailed custom wrought iron, high ceilings on all levels with crown mouldings, custom built cabinets and gorgeous hardwoods. Elevator shaft installed. Large Fully fenced rear yard with Jacuzzi party hot-tub and stamped concrete drive with room for two more cars. Many custom finishes in and out ! walk to area shops and restaurants ! a must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Rose Street have any available units?
5114 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5114 Rose Street have?
Some of 5114 Rose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 5114 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5114 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 5114 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 5114 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 5114 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 5114 Rose Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5114 Rose Street has accessible units.
Does 5114 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5114 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.

