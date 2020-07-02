5114 Rose Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator game room parking garage hot tub media room

Magnificent Mediterranean Style Villa Home with first floor living & dining. Fresh paint thru-out and ready to "Just move in !". Large island in the kitchen with room for 5 or more stools. Kitchen has "high end" stainless appliances and island has a vegetable sink built into the island. Over-sized master on the second floor with walk in closet with folding counter & built ins. Spa style master bath with Large seamless glass enclosed party shower. Balcony/patio off of master. Huge game room or media room on third with wet bar & smoking balcony. Beautiful semi-spiral sweeping staircase with detailed custom wrought iron, high ceilings on all levels with crown mouldings, custom built cabinets and gorgeous hardwoods. Elevator shaft installed. Large Fully fenced rear yard with Jacuzzi party hot-tub and stamped concrete drive with room for two more cars. Many custom finishes in and out ! walk to area shops and restaurants ! a must see !