Charming 3 bed 1 bath home with a 2 car garage home located in Oak Forest. This move-in ready home offers you upgraded features throughout, remodeled kitchen and bath, granite, new plumbing, can lightning, fresh paint, ceiling fans in bedrooms and game room, large closets, and wood look flooring. Enjoy the beautiful mature trees outside. Quick access to 290 with plenty of nearby dining and shopping options available. *View the Matterport Tour*